There's a lot of buzz about the heroine for this movie. For a long time, there have been attempts to cast Aishwarya Rai opposite Chiranjeevi. Koratala Siva tried hard for 'Acharya,' and many other directors have tried in the past. But it's said she wasn't interested in acting in Telugu. Now, it's reported that Bobby is trying to cast the Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai opposite the Megastar, and it seems Aish has responded positively to the film.