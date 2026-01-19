Chiranjeevi continues to challenge age norms with upcoming films. After Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, he will appear in Vishwambhara and another action-packed project under Bobby’s direction, reportedly alongside Aishwarya Rai. Even at seventy, he exhibits energy comparable to his thirties, proving that passion, fitness, and dedication allow him to match and even surpass younger co-stars in performance and screen presence.