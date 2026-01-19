Chiranjeevi Shows Youthful Energy at 70 with Slim Transformation; See Diet Routine
Megastar Chiranjeevi stuns fans with a slim new look and youthful energy in Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, proving that age is just a number and discipline yields incredible results.
Chiranjeevi Stuns Fans with a Slim New Look
Megastar Chiranjeevi surprised fans with his drastically slimmed-down avatar in Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. At seventy, he showcased youthful energy and agility reminiscent of his early days. Fans were astonished by his transformation and intense performance, raising questions about his diet, workouts, and the discipline behind this remarkable change.
A True Food Lover at Heart
Despite his slim appearance, Chiranjeevi remains a passionate foodie. He enjoys a variety of veg and non-veg dishes, with dosas and seafood being his favorites. Known for teaching his wife Sareeha to cook, he often praises his mother’s fish fry. Even during strict preparations, he hasn’t lost his love for flavorful food, blending discipline with indulgence.
Strict Diet and Intense Workouts
To achieve the desired look for his latest film, Chiranjeevi followed a rigorous diet and exercise routine. He avoided oil, consumed only necessary protein, and maintained strict discipline. The megastar combined controlled meals with targeted workouts to lose weight effectively. His determination and stamina at seventy reflect his commitment to fitness and his dedication to the craft.
Fun Moments Behind the Scenes
During a recent success meet, Chiranjeevi personally cooked and served dosas to director Anil Ravipudi and co-star Venkatesh. While joking about his diet, he explained that food is essential for the stomach but moderation is key. The playful moments revealed his down-to-earth nature and humor, showing that even a megastar can enjoy simple pleasures while maintaining strict discipline.
Defying Age with Upcoming Projects
Chiranjeevi continues to challenge age norms with upcoming films. After Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, he will appear in Vishwambhara and another action-packed project under Bobby’s direction, reportedly alongside Aishwarya Rai. Even at seventy, he exhibits energy comparable to his thirties, proving that passion, fitness, and dedication allow him to match and even surpass younger co-stars in performance and screen presence.
