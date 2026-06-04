3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Chiranjeevi says he is proud of Ram Charan's performance

Chiranjeevi said he personally saw Ram Charan's hard work and dedication for the film over the last two years. He feels immense pride, not just as a father but also as an actor, seeing the audience's love for Charan's performance. He added that Charan's effort to get into the 'Peddi' character is visible in every scene, and this success is the fruit of that labour.