Chiranjeevi Reviews Peddi, Showers Praise on Son Ram Charan's Performance; Read On
Ram Charan's Peddi released on Thursday and is already making waves among audiences. Adding to the excitement, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared his review of the film, praising his son and expressing how proud he is of his performance.
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Chiranjeevi's reaction to Ram Charan's 'Peddi'
Ram Charan's new movie 'Peddi' released this Thursday with huge expectations. While the film received a mixed response from early premiere shows, Ram Charan's acting has been getting rave reviews. Everyone is talking about the story and the performances. Now, Megastar Chiranjeevi has also reacted, expressing how proud he is of his son.
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Chiranjeevi's review of 'Peddi'
Chiranjeevi gave his review of 'Peddi' in his classic style. He said he was proud of his son and also gave a special shout-out to the entire cast and crew. The Megastar mentioned that even though he is in Pollachi for a shoot, his mind is completely on the 'Peddi' team's success.
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Chiranjeevi says he is proud of Ram Charan's performance
Chiranjeevi said he personally saw Ram Charan's hard work and dedication for the film over the last two years. He feels immense pride, not just as a father but also as an actor, seeing the audience's love for Charan's performance. He added that Charan's effort to get into the 'Peddi' character is visible in every scene, and this success is the fruit of that labour.
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Chiranjeevi praises the director
The Megastar didn't stop there; he praised the director, Buchi Babu, for writing such a fantastic story and bringing it to life so beautifully. He also congratulated producer Venkat Satish Kilaru for backing the film on a grand scale. Chiranjeevi sent his best wishes to his friend Shivaraj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu, who nailed his role as Appalasuri.
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'Peddi' is a matter of pride for Telugu cinema
Chiranjeevi praised the technical team, starting with A.R. Rahman for his amazing songs and heart-touching background music. He appreciated cinematographer Rathnavelu for capturing every frame beautifully and Avinash Kolla for the brilliant art direction. He also said editor Naveen Nooli took the film to the next level. He congratulated Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu, the other actors, and the production houses—Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings. Chiranjeevi ended by saying he hopes 'Peddi' becomes a proud moment for Telugu cinema.
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