Chhaava to Coolie: 10 Indian Films That Ruled the Global Box Office in 2025
In 2025, several Indian films made huge box office waves globally, with some earning over 500 crores, but one film’s record-breaking earnings still stand unmatched. Discover the top 10 highest earners.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Film Raid 2
Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor's film Raid 2 did well at the box office. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, it earned 243.06 crores worldwide.
Film Loka Chapter 2
Director Dominic Arun's Malayalam film Loka Chapter 1 is still performing well. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy Master, it has earned 249 crores worldwide.
Film Sitaare Zameen Par
Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza's film Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by S. Prasanna. The movie made a big splash at the box office, doing a worldwide business of 266.49 crores.
Film Sankranthiki Vasthunam
The Telugu action-comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam stars Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, it grossed 267.05 crores worldwide.
Film L2: Empuraan
Malayalam political action thriller L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also stars with Mohanlal. The film earned 268 crores worldwide.
Film Mahavatar Narasimha
The animated film Mahavatar Narasimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, performed brilliantly at the box office, collecting a massive 310 crores worldwide.
Film War 2
Director Ayan Mukerji's War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. The movie did a worldwide business of 351 crores at the box office.
Film Coolie
South superstar Rajinikanth's film Coolie made a splash at the box office upon release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it did a worldwide business of 517.60 crores.
Film Saiyyara
Director Mohit Suri's film Saiyyara was a huge hit this year. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, it earned a massive 577.74 crores worldwide.
Film Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava is 2025's highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it collected a massive 809 crores globally.