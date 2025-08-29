- Home
- Entertainment
- Nagarjuna Akkineni Birthday Special: A Look at His 7 Highest-Grossing Film Triumphs
Nagarjuna Akkineni Birthday Special: A Look at His 7 Highest-Grossing Film Triumphs
On Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 66th birthday, fans celebrate his top-grossing films surpassing ₹50 crore. From Brahmastra to Jailer, Nagarjuna’s iconic movies continue to break box office records and captivate audiences.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Nagarjuna's Highest Grossing Movies: Telugu film superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrates his 66th birthday. Born on August 29, 1959, in Chennai, Nagarjuna has been in the film industry since he was just 2 years old. He made his first appearance as a child artist in the 1961 Telugu film Velugu Needalu. His first significant role as a child artist was in the 1967 film Sudigundalu. Nagarjuna made his debut as a lead hero in the 1986 film Vikram, a remake of the 1983 Jackie Shroff-starring blockbuster Hero. Recently, he was seen playing a villain in the Rajinikanth-starring Tamil film Jailer. Let’s take a look at Nagarjuna’s seven highest-grossing films.
1. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva (2022)
IMDB Rating: 5.6/10 stars
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Nagarjuna shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in this Hindi film. The film collected ₹430 crore worldwide.
2. Jailer (2023)
IMDB Rating: 6.4/10 stars
This is a Tamil film starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Nagarjuna appears as the villain in this film. Its worldwide gross earnings are ₹406 crore.
3. Custody (2023)
IMDB Rating: 6.4/10 stars
This Tamil film, directed by Venkat Prabhu,featured Nagarjuna alongside Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. The film's worldwide gross collection was ₹137.5 crore.
4. Oopiri (2016)
IMDB Rating: 8.0/10 stars
This Tamil-Telugu film, which grossed ₹97.7 crore worldwide, starred Nagarjuna Akkineni alongside Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film was directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
5. Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016)
IMDB: 6.3/10 stars
This Telugu film collected ₹82.8 crore worldwide. Directed by Kalyan Krishna, the film starred Nagarjuna alongside Ramya Krishnan and Lavanya Tripathi.
6. Manam (2014)
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10 stars
This Telugu drama was directed by Vikram Kumar. The film featured Nagarjuna alongside Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film's worldwide collection was ₹67 crore.
7. Bangarraju (2022)
IMDB Rating: 5.5/10 stars
This Telugu drama was directed by Kalyan Krishna. The film featured Nagarjuna alongside Ramya Krishnan, Naga Chaitanya, and Krithi Suresh. The film collected ₹65 crore at the worldwide box office.