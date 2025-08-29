Image Credit : Nagarjuna / Sun pictures

2. Jailer (2023)

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10 stars

This is a Tamil film starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Nagarjuna appears as the villain in this film. Its worldwide gross earnings are ₹406 crore.

3. Custody (2023)

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10 stars

This Tamil film, directed by Venkat Prabhu,featured Nagarjuna alongside Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. The film's worldwide gross collection was ₹137.5 crore.