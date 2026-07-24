Nivedita, popularly called Nivi (Sri Gouri Priya), is left devastated after her boyfriend Ajay (Trigun) calls off their wedding on the very day of the ceremony. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, she develops an addiction to alcohol and shifts to Chennai, where she continues to struggle emotionally.

During this difficult phase, she meets Steven Shankar (Kiran Abbavaram), an aspiring filmmaker trying to build a career despite being an orphan with no support. Their friendship gradually turns into love, and they decide to marry. However, fate intervenes once again, forcing Nivi to face another painful setback.

The film follows the reasons behind Ajay's sudden breakup, Steven's challenging journey in Chennai, the emotional bond between Nivi and Steven, why their wedding also comes to a halt, and whether Steven finally achieves his dream of becoming a director while Nivi finds happiness.