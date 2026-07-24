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Chennai Love Story FIRST Review: Kiran Abbavaram, Sri Gouri Priya Shine in an Emotional Romantic Drama
Chennai Love Story FIRST Review: Chennai Love Story blends romance, heartbreak and emotional healing into a touching drama. With impressive performances from Kiran Abbavaram, Sri Gouri Priya, the film offers an engaging love story despite a few flaws
Story: A journey of heartbreak, healing and second chances
Nivedita, popularly called Nivi (Sri Gouri Priya), is left devastated after her boyfriend Ajay (Trigun) calls off their wedding on the very day of the ceremony. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, she develops an addiction to alcohol and shifts to Chennai, where she continues to struggle emotionally.
During this difficult phase, she meets Steven Shankar (Kiran Abbavaram), an aspiring filmmaker trying to build a career despite being an orphan with no support. Their friendship gradually turns into love, and they decide to marry. However, fate intervenes once again, forcing Nivi to face another painful setback.
The film follows the reasons behind Ajay's sudden breakup, Steven's challenging journey in Chennai, the emotional bond between Nivi and Steven, why their wedding also comes to a halt, and whether Steven finally achieves his dream of becoming a director while Nivi finds happiness.
Review: Strong emotional storytelling with a slightly uneven second half
Director Ravi Namburi makes an impressive debut by opening the film with Nivi's broken wedding, instantly drawing viewers into the emotional narrative. His writing gives each character enough depth while balancing romance, pain and hope throughout the first half.
The first half remains gripping with well-written emotional moments and a powerful interval twist that raises expectations for what follows. The director successfully extracts convincing performances from the lead actors, making their relationship feel natural and relatable.
The second half introduces a fresh emotional angle but slows down considerably, causing the narrative to lose some momentum. A few scenes, including the photo sequence, theatre episode and the pre-climax action involving dogs, stand out for their emotional impact. Although the film maintains its emotional strength until the finale, the climax feels less satisfying than expected. A stronger ending could have elevated the overall experience significantly.
Performances and technical aspects: Actors and music emerge as the biggest strengths
Kiran Abbavaram delivers one of the finest performances of his career as Steven Shankar. He comfortably handles comedy, romance, emotional breakdowns and vulnerable moments, presenting a mature and convincing character throughout the film.
Sri Gouri Priya steals the show with a remarkable performance as Nivi. She carries much of the emotional weight of the film, particularly excelling in close-up shots where her expressions communicate pain and vulnerability without dialogue. Trigun also leaves a positive impression with a dignified and restrained performance.
Among the technical departments, Mani Sharma's background score stands out as the film's biggest asset. His music significantly enhances the emotional scenes and gives several sequences greater impact. The cinematography beautifully captures beach locations, wide frames and intimate close-up shots. While the visuals impress throughout, the editing could have been tighter, as trimming around 10 to 15 minutes would have improved the pacing. The production values are polished and add to the film's overall quality.
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