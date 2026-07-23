Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan has finally released overseas, with the first audience reactions beginning to emerge online. As fans await the India premiere, here's what early viewers are saying about the film.

Jana Nayagan, the final film of actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay, has finally arrived in theatres after months of anticipation. Released on July 23, the political action thriller has sparked celebrations among fans across Tamil Nadu and overseas. The film had faced multiple delays due to the CBFC certification process but still managed to register strong advance bookings ahead of its release.

Early Reports Call It an Entertaining Action Thriller

According to early reports, Jana Nayagan has opened to a positive response from audiences. Viewers have praised the film for its blend of action, suspense and commercial entertainment. Several social media users described it as a complete masala entertainer, with Vijay's screen presence and performance emerging as one of the film's biggest highlights.

As per reports, the film is expected to perform well not only in India but also in overseas markets, including the United States and the UAE, where Vijay enjoys a strong fan following.

Fans Celebrate Vijay's Final Big-Screen Outing

Since Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's final film before fully focusing on politics, emotions are running high among fans. Many have shared that they will miss watching the superstar on the big screen but are happy to see him end his film career with a grand commercial entertainer.

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With positive word of mouth, impressive advance bookings and enthusiastic fan celebrations, Jana Nayagan is expected to enjoy a strong opening weekend at the box office.