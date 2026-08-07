Ohh My Dogg FIRST Review: Amit Rai's Ohh My Dog blends emotion, adventure and family entertainment through the story of two loyal stray dogs and the people searching for them. While the film has its flaws, its heartfelt moments make it a decent watch for children

Ohh My Dog revolves around two emotional stories connected by the bond between humans and animals. In a small village in Assam, young Apu is devastated after his beloved dog Momo goes missing. Refusing to wait for the authorities, the determined boy begins his own search with help from his teacher, showcasing courage and intelligence beyond his years.

At the same time in Bihar, a construction worker disappears, leaving behind the stray dog he once rescued. The loyal animal begins searching for its owner, eventually bringing together several people, including a compassionate teacher played by Pankaj Tripathi. The parallel narratives highlight the unwavering loyalty of dogs and the emotional connection they share with humans.

Stray dogs become the film's biggest strength

The true stars of Ohh My Dog are its four-legged characters. Unlike the polished pedigree dogs usually seen in films, the movie celebrates India's resilient street dogs. Oscar, with his distinctive appearance and cheerful red scarf, leaves a lasting impression through his bravery and determination.

The film keeps viewers engaged whenever the focus remains on these animals and their emotional journey. Their courage, intelligence and unconditional love give the story its strongest moments, making it especially appealing for children and families.

Emotional moments work, but the storytelling feels uneven

As the mystery unfolds, the film introduces darker elements, including kidnappers, an organ trafficking operation and references to illegal dog meat trade. These twists add suspense without becoming too intense for younger audiences.

However, the narrative loses momentum whenever it becomes overly explanatory. Some emotional scenes feel stretched, and a few religious references appear unnecessary. Even so, the performances by Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra and Rajesh Kumar add warmth and sincerity. Director Amit Rai delivers a heartfelt family film that succeeds most when it allows its lovable canine heroes to lead the story.

Verdict

Ohh My Dog is an emotional family entertainer that celebrates friendship, compassion and the extraordinary loyalty of stray dogs. While the screenplay occasionally becomes predictable and overextended, the touching performances by the dogs, supported by a sincere cast, make it a worthwhile watch for children and animal lovers.