Alia Bhatt has emerged as India's most valuable female celebrity brand in Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025. With an estimated brand value of ₹892 crore, she has surpassed Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna and even husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has added another major milestone to her career by becoming India's highest-valued female celebrity brand in Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025. Ranked sixth overall, Alia has outperformed several leading stars, including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna and her husband Ranbir Kapoor, highlighting her growing influence beyond films.

Alia's Brand Value Continues to Grow Beyond Films

Alia's latest achievement is the result of years of carefully building her public image. While she continues to be one of Bollywood's busiest actors, her influence now extends well beyond cinema.

From premium brand endorsements to international appearances and entrepreneurial ventures, Alia has steadily strengthened her commercial appeal. Her popularity on social media has also played a major role, with more than 85 million Instagram followers making her one of the most influential Indian actors online.

Interestingly, this growth has come despite her recent films not performing as expected at the box office. Jigra and Alpha failed to match commercial expectations, but the report suggests that advertisers continue to view Alia as one of the country's strongest and most reliable celebrity brands.

The rankings also place her ahead of husband Ranbir Kapoor, whose brand value stands at $80 million (around ₹761 crore), earning him the tenth position.

Deepika, Rashmika and Other Actresses Remain Strong Contenders

Deepika Padukone remains close behind Alia, ranking seventh with an estimated brand value of $89.2 million (around ₹849 crore). Her long-standing association with luxury and global brands has helped her maintain a strong position in the rankings.

Rashmika Mandanna has also continued her impressive rise. Ranked 12th this year with a brand value of $75.2 million (approximately ₹716 crore), the actor has benefited from her growing popularity across multiple film industries as well as international endorsement deals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan occupies the 15th spot with a valuation of $61.8 million (around ₹588 crore). Despite being in the industry for over two decades, she continues to remain commercially relevant through a mix of films, endorsements and business ventures.

Kiara Advani ranks 17th with a brand value of $51.9 million, while Kriti Sanon follows closely at 18th with $50.2 million. Kriti's entrepreneurial success, particularly through her skincare brand HYPHEN, has further strengthened her market value.

Among the biggest movers this year is Ananya Panday, who jumped six places to secure the 19th rank with a valuation of $48.5 million. Janhvi Kapoor also featured in the top 25, claiming the 23rd spot with a brand value of $34.2 million.

Celebrity Branding Is Changing Faster Than Ever

The latest report highlights how celebrity branding has evolved in recent years. Traditional television advertisements are no longer the primary driver of endorsement deals. Instead, brands are investing heavily in digital-first campaigns, influencer-led marketing and long-term collaborations.

Today, nearly 60 to 75 per cent of celebrity partnerships are centred around digital platforms, reflecting changing consumer behaviour. At the same time, many actors are expanding beyond endorsements by investing in businesses, launching their own brands and exploring emerging opportunities such as artificial intelligence.

Alia Bhatt's rise to the top of the female rankings reflects this broader shift. Her value today comes not only from her films but also from the trust she commands among brands, her entrepreneurial ambitions and her ability to connect with millions of people across platforms.