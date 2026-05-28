Chand Mera Dil to Karuppu: Top Movies You Can Watch On Theatres This Weekend
Chand Mera Dil To Karuppu: Here's a list of movies you can watch on theatres this weekend. Whether you enjoy action, laughter, suspense, or heartfelt stories, these films are worth checking out on the big screen
Chand Mera Dil
This romantic drama featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday has emerged as a youth favourite. Set against a modern urban backdrop, the film explores love, heartbreak, emotional growth, and complicated relationships. Its fresh chemistry, stylish visuals, and relatable storytelling make it a solid weekend pick for fans of romantic entertainers.
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Karuppu
Directed by RJ Balaji, this Tamil action drama stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film mixes courtroom drama, fantasy elements, and mass-action sequences into an engaging commercial entertainer. With emotional moments and high-energy storytelling, Karuppu is drawing strong attention among Tamil cinema audiences.
Main Tera Hero (Re-Release)
The energetic romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan is back in theatres. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also features Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri. Known for its catchy songs, comic timing, and over-the-top entertainment, the re-release offers audiences a dose of nostalgia and classic Bollywood fun.
Partner (Re-Release)
One of Bollywood’s most loved comedy entertainers has returned to cinemas. Starring Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta, the film remains popular for its hilarious bromance, memorable dialogues, and hit soundtrack. Fans of classic commercial comedies can revisit the entertainer on the big screen once again.
Drishyam 3
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in the latest chapter of the hugely successful thriller franchise. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film continues the suspense-filled journey that made the earlier installments massive hits. Packed with tension, mystery, and emotional drama, Drishyam 3 is among the biggest theatrical attractions this weekend.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
This quirky relationship comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sara Ali Khan. Blending humour with social commentary, the film explores modern relationships, misunderstandings, and marital chaos in an entertaining way. Its light-hearted tone makes it an easy family watch for the weekend.
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