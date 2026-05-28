The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) passed a unanimous resolution during its Mahanadu event, intensifying its demand for the Bharat Ratna for party founder NTR. Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneyulu claimed the 'entire world' wants the honour for NTR.

TDP Intensifies Demand for Bharat Ratna for NTR

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) intensified its demand for the Bharat Ratna to legendary actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) during the second day of Mahanadu celebrations in Vijayawada, with Andhra Pradesh minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneyulu stating that "the entire world" is seeking the country's highest civilian honour for the former Chief Minister.

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Speaking to ANI, Dola Bala Veeranjaneyulu said, "NTR is the pride of the people of Andhra Pradesh. The entire world is demanding the Bharat Ratna for NTR, and we will place this demand before Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He further said, "The people of Andhra Pradesh feel that NTR is the pride of their Telugu language. For this reason, all over the state and entire world is also demanding Bharat Ratna to NTR."

The statement came after the TDP passed a unanimous resolution demanding the Bharat Ratna for NTR during the second day of the party's Mahanadu event.

Naidu Hails NTR as a 'Global Icon'

Addressing party leaders and cadre, TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu described NTR as a global icon for the Telugu community and said his contributions to public life and national politics deserved the honour. Responding to Chandrababu Naidu's appeal, party leaders and cadre raised their hands in unanimous support of the resolution.

Chandrababu said NTR Jayanti is celebrated by Telugu people across the world and noted that although TDP is a regional party, it has played a historic role in shaping national politics. He added that NTR's contributions to the nation remain unforgettable and asserted that he deserves the Bharat Ratna.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to NTR on his birth anniversary in a message shared on X. "Tributes to the great NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered for his commitment towards public welfare and governance, which ensured dignity for the poor and marginalised. His contributions to cinema continue to captivate generations. His life and ideals remain a source of immense inspiration. The NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of my friend Chandrababu Naidu Garu, is committed to advancing the aspirations he cherished for the people," the Prime Minister wrote.

NTR's Legacy in Cinema and Politics

Born on May 28, 1923, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao remains one of the most influential figures in Telugu cinema and regional politics. Popularly known as NTR, he built a celebrated career as an actor, producer, director and editor before founding the Telugu Desam Party and serving multiple terms as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. During his film career, NTR received three National Film Awards for co-producing "Thodu Dongalu" (1954) and "Seetharama Kalyanam" (1960), and for directing "Varakatnam" (1970). He also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for performances in films including "Raju Peda" (1954) and "Lava Kusa" (1963).