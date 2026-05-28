Remember Dhinchak Pooja, the singer of 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj'? Well, she just dropped a surprise wedding video on social media, sending the internet into a frenzy. But here's the catch – she's kept her husband's face hidden!

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, who became a household name overnight with her song 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', has shared a major life update. She surprised her fans by posting a wedding video on social media. In the video, she is seen in a full bridal look, but she has cleverly hidden her husband's face, adding to the mystery. As soon as the video dropped, social media was flooded with hilarious reactions. Many users, remembering her old viral songs, even demanded a new wedding track. Her post is now spreading like wildfire across the internet.

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Dhinchak Pooja's Surprise Wedding Video

Pooja Jain, who goes by the name Dhinchak Pooja, shared a video montage on her social media to announce her wedding. The clip shows glimpses of everything from the varmala ceremony to her complete bridal look. Pooja was dressed in a shimmery pink bridal outfit, complete with heavy jewellery and a large traditional nose ring (nath). Sharing the video, she wrote, “Some clips of my wedding, will share more.” However, she made sure to keep her husband's face completely hidden in the video.

Fans Have a Field Day with Funny Comments

Social media users left a stream of hilarious comments on Dhinchak Pooja's post. One user joked, “Now she'll sing - I got married today, I got married today.” Another wrote, “Queen, now we need a wedding track.” One user creatively penned new lyrics in her style: "Fere maine le liye aaj, sar pe mere shaadi ka taaj oh aah (I've taken the wedding vows today, on my head is the wedding crown oh aah)." Another comment read, "Dilon ka shooter hai mera shohar, dilon ka shooter aah aah (My husband is a shooter of hearts, a shooter of hearts aah aah)." Besides these, many people commented that they couldn't even recognize her at first. Some users also called her a “legend” and the “cringe pop queen.”

How 'Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj' Made Her Famous

Dhinchak Pooja first went viral on the internet around 2016-17. Initially, her songs like ‘Swag Wali Topi’ and ‘Daru’ gained some traction, but she shot to real fame with ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’. The song became so viral that Pooja turned into a social media sensation. Her unique style, distinct presentation, and repetitive lyrics quickly became a part of meme culture.

From Viral Star to Bigg Boss Contestant

Riding on her viral popularity, Dhinchak Pooja also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 11’. She entered the show as a wild card contestant in the season hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, she has around 7.88 lakh followers on Instagram.