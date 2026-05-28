Imagine this: a girl who dreamt of being a Chartered Accountant is now one of India's biggest stars, flying in her own ₹50 crore private jet. Nayanthara's story is nothing short of a blockbuster film, full of twists, turns, and ultimate success.

From Balance Sheets to a ₹50 Crore Jet: The Real Story of Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Wealth!

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the film world, we all know it's usually the heroes who call the shots. They get the massive paychecks, fancy bungalows, and private jets. But one actress smashed all those stereotypes and built her own empire in this boys' club. We're talking about the one and only 'Lady Superstar', Nayanthara!

From CA Dreams to the Silver Screen

Today, Nayanthara's net worth is over ₹200 crore, but her original dream was something else entirely. Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian, and back in college, she wanted to become a Chartered Accountant (CA). The girl who was supposed to be handling balance sheets is now changing the entire box office calculation. She stepped into the film world in 2003 with the Malayalam movie 'Manassinakkare', and honestly, nobody thought she would become this huge.

Giving Heroes a Run for Their Money

Nayanthara didn't just stick to glamour roles. She challenged the male-dominated industry by headlining female-centric films. And her salary? Get this: she charges a whopping ₹10 to ₹12 crore for a single movie! She is said to be the only actress in South India who earns as much as the top male stars.

Flying High: The ₹50 Crore Private Jet

We've all seen star heroes in the South travelling in private jets. But Nayanthara holds the title of being the only actress in the South to own one. This jet is worth around ₹50 crore. She and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, use it to fly for film shoots and holidays. This isn't just about luxury; it's a statement of how high a woman can rise with her own hard work.

Nayanthara, the Business Magnet

But wait, Nayanthara is not just an actress; she's a sharp businesswoman too. Along with her husband Vignesh Shivan, she produces successful films under their banner 'Rowdy Pictures'. She has also invested in a skincare brand and a cosmetics business. On top of that, she owns luxury bungalows in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, and her garage is filled with cars like BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Range Rover.

Shaking Up Bollywood with 'Jawan'

Recently, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan' and created a massive buzz there as well. Even after getting married and becoming a mother to two kids, she continues to be the most in-demand actress in the South Indian industry.

All in all, the story of a girl who wanted to be a CA but became one of India's biggest brands feels like a thrilling movie. Through all the ups, downs, and controversies, this 'Nayan-thara' (star of our eyes) has risen like a phoenix, becoming an inspiration for millions of young women.