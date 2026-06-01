Chand Mera Dil witnessed a modest rise in earnings on its second Sunday at the box office. The film collected Rs 1.80 crore on Day 10, reflecting a growth of nearly 2.9 percent compared to the previous day’s figures.

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Despite facing stiff competition and limited pre-release buzz, the romantic drama has managed to maintain a steady pace in theatres. The film was screened across 2,667 shows on Sunday, helping it add another solid amount to its overall collection.