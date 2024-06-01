Champions League final: Look at 10 glamorous WAGs of Real Madrid stars ahead of Dortmund clash; see photos

As Real Madrid enjoys a stellar season under Carlo Ancelotti, heading to the Champions League final, let's take a closer look at the wives and girlfriends who support these football stars. From social media influencers to models and TV presenters, these partners play a crucial role in the lives of some of the biggest names in football.

Carlo Ancelotti's team has been outstanding this year. Los Blancos are set to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. But who are the partners supporting and empowering these players both on and off the pitch? Here the list:

Vini Jr — Maria Julia Mazalli Vini Jr's girlfriend, Maria Julia Mazalli, is a Brazilian model who gained fame on the TV show "De Ferias com o Ex." She frequently shares fashion tips with her 1 million Instagram followers. The couple met at the Rio de Janeiro Carnival in 2019.

Thibaut Courtois — Mishel Gerzig Thibaut Courtois, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, has been stellar for Madrid this season. His girlfriend, Israeli model Mishel Gerzig, is also a social media star. Courtois has two children from a previous relationship.

Rodrygo — Luana Atik Lopes Rodrygo, a 21-year-old Brazilian star, scored two crucial goals in the Champions League semi-finals against Manchester City. His girlfriend, Luana Atik Lopes, is a social media influencer who connects well with other WAGs of the team.

Eder Militao — Karoline Lima

Eder Militao, the 24-year-old central defender for Real Madrid, has proven to be a solid replacement for the outgoing Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. Militao's girlfriend, Karoline Lima, is a popular Brazilian social media influencer with a massive following of 2 million on Instagram. She was already a well-known public figure before meeting Militão, and her fanbase has continued to grow. The couple is expecting their first child later this year.

Marco Asensio — Sandra Garal Marco Asensio is a two-time Champions League and three-time La Liga champion. The 26-year-old winger has played a crucial role in Real Madrid's success over his seven-season tenure. His partner, Sandra Garal, is a Madrid-born model with a substantial Instagram following of 280k followers. She is also an architecture and design student at the Polytechnic University of Madrid.

Jude Bellingham — Asantewa Chitty Jude Bellingham, the talented young midfielder for Real Madrid, is quickly making a name for himself on the global football stage. Bellingham's girlfriend, Asantewa Chitty, is a London-based influencer and model who has garnered a significant following on social media. The couple has kept their relationship relatively private, but they occasionally share glimpses of their time together on their respective platforms.

Toni Kroos — Jessica Farber Toni Kroos, one of the world's best midfielders, is hunting for his fourth Champions League trophy. Unlike most WAGs, his wife Jessica Farber keeps a low profile but attends galas with him. They have two children.

Luka Modric — Vanja Bosnic Luka Modric, the 36-year-old Croatian magician, continues to excel in La Liga and the Champions League. His wife, Vanja Bosnić, also his agent, helped secure his move from Tottenham to Real Madrid in 2012. They have three children together.

Dani Carvajal — Daphne Canizares Dani Carvajal, a Real Madrid veteran, has won four Champions League titles and seeks his fifth. His wife, Daphne Canizares, is a model and influencer who founded 'Blue Weddings,' a company specializing in weddings and social events.