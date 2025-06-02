- Home
- Entertainment
- Celeb Spotting Alert: Aamir Khan, Dia Mirza, Tamannaah and more seen in their casual avatars
Celeb Spotting Alert: Aamir Khan, Dia Mirza, Tamannaah and more seen in their casual avatars
Bollywood celebs were seen across Mumbai on Monday. Dia Mirza and Tamannaah went makeup-free, while Aamir Khan looked slightly unwell. Take a look at the photos here.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the airport without makeup. Even the photographers couldn't recognize her in her dark blue outfit and no-makeup look.
Dia Mirza was seen at Mumbai Airport. She appeared makeup-free in a kaftan top and white pants, happily posing for the photographers.
Ajay Devgn was spotted in Juhu. As he got out of his car, cameramen started calling out his name, to which he waved and walked away.
Mahira Sharma was seen at Mumbai Airport. Initially startled by the photographers, she then smiled and posed.
Salman Khan's sister Alvira and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri were seen outside a restaurant. The couple posed for the cameras.
Mahi Vij returned from vacation with her kids and was spotted at the airport, striking stylish poses.