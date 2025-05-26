Aamir Khan spotted on casual lunch date with girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Azad
Aamir Khan was spotted having lunch with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and son, Azad, in Mumbai. The trio, dressed casually, was seen leaving a restaurant.
| Published : May 26 2025, 03:31 PM
2 Min read
Aamir Khan enjoyed lunch with his son Azad and girlfriend Gauri Spratt in Mumbai. The three were seen leaving a popular restaurant, dressed casually, and heading towards their car.
Aamir kept his look simple and comfortable, while Gauri and Azad also appeared in relaxed outfits. Azad is Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son.
Earlier this year, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday. Aamir Khan made his relationship with Gauri official during his birthday celebration on March 14th.
Aamir Khan shared that they met decades ago but recently reconnected and have been in a relationship for about a year and a half. Gauri, previously from Bangalore, is a mother of a six-year-old son and is divorced.
Introducing Gauri, Aamir said, "I thought it would be a good opportunity for you all to meet her, plus we won't have to hide... She's from Bangalore, and we've known each other for 25 years. But we connected a year and a half ago. She was in Mumbai, and we met by chance, we stayed in touch, and then it all happened organically."
Aamir Khan also revealed that he and Gauri have been living together for the past year, keeping it discreet.
