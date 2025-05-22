- Home
Abhishek Bachchan spotted with Diana Penty while Aishwarya Rai attends Cannes Film Festival
Abhishek Bachchan was spotted having dinner with Diana Penty in Mumbai while his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is attending the Cannes Film Festival with their daughter Aaradhya.
Abhishek Bachchan and Diana Penty's photos and video are going viral. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is attending the 78th Cannes Film Festival in France with their daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek was spotted having dinner with Bollywood actress Diana Penty in Mumbai. Paparazzi Yogen Shah shared pictures of the duo on his Instagram account, claiming they were seen at Yauatcha, a Chinese restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
Abhishek Bachchan Seen at Dinner with Bollywood Actress
While Aishwarya was walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night, Abhishek Bachchan was having dinner with Bollywood actress Diana Penty in Mumbai. A video is also going viral, in which Abhishek and Diana can be seen hugging at the restaurant. It is not clear why Diana Penty was having dinner with Abhishek Bachchan. However, looking at the viral video, it seems that it was a dinner hosted by a common friend, as many other people are seen in it besides Abhishek and Diana. Abhishek hugged Diana and the others and left in his car.
Abhishek Bachchan and Diana Penty's Upcoming Films
On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is busy promoting his film 'Housefull 5', which is slated to release on June 6. Diana Penty was last seen in the blockbuster 'Selfiee'. She will next be seen in 'Section 84', which is currently in the production stage.