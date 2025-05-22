Image Credit : instagram

Abhishek Bachchan Seen at Dinner with Bollywood Actress

While Aishwarya was walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night, Abhishek Bachchan was having dinner with Bollywood actress Diana Penty in Mumbai. A video is also going viral, in which Abhishek and Diana can be seen hugging at the restaurant. It is not clear why Diana Penty was having dinner with Abhishek Bachchan. However, looking at the viral video, it seems that it was a dinner hosted by a common friend, as many other people are seen in it besides Abhishek and Diana. Abhishek hugged Diana and the others and left in his car.