Catherine, Princess of Wales: 7 exquisite dresses worn by the next would-be Queen

Catherine, Princess of Wales is a style icon. Over the years, since her marriage of Prince William, her style game has only gotten better. Here's a list of her few most exquisite dresses. Well, it was hard to choose!

Getty

Catherine, Princess of Wales is a style icon. Over the years, since her marriage of Prince William, her style game has only gotten better. Here's a list of her few most exquisite dresses. Well, it was hard to choose!

Getty

The Princess of Wales wore this stunning blue Catherine Walker long coat-dress for Easter service in 2023

Getty

Then Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine wore this stunning yellow dress as she visited Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee celebratio

Getty

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore this dust blue lace dress from Elie Saab when hosting King Charles III's coronation garden party at Buckingham Palace

Getty

Princess of Wales wore this pale blue wrap coat dress for Easter service in 2022 at Windsor by Emilia Wickstead

Getty

The royal donned an elegant Jenny Packham gown paired with stylish Jimmy Choo heels at the event hosted by the British Olympic Association. In the company of her husband, Prince William, she graced the occasion with her presence

Getty

The then Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine attended the Christmas day church service at the Sandringham grounds in this forest green wool coat and a diamond broach with oak leaves and acorns

Getty

She wore this Michael Kors dress when she arrived for the opening of the 'Magic Garden' at Hampton Court Palace in London