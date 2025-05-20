- Home
Actress Ruchi Gujjar turned heads at Cannes 2025 by wearing a Modi-inspired necklace and traditional attire, proudly showcasing Indian heritage on the international red carpet.
Actress Ruchi Gujjar made a striking cultural impression at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Dressed in an opulent golden lehenga by Roopa Sharmaa, she paired her look with a custom-made necklace featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instantly sparking global attention and conversations on the red carpet.
Ruchi’s handcrafted Bandhani dupatta, designed by Ram of Zaribari, celebrated Rajasthan’s vibrant textile legacy. With its intricate Zardozi and Gota Patti work, the dupatta symbolized her pride in her roots. Draped elegantly over her head, it added a soulful and traditional touch to her powerful appearance.
“The necklace is more than jewellery—it’s a tribute to leadership and India’s rise on the global stage,” said Ruchi. She shared that her intent behind wearing the PM Modi necklace was to showcase respect and recognition for India’s progress under his leadership, making a patriotic fashion statement on a global platform.
Hailing from Mehara Gujarwas Khetri village in Rajasthan, Ruchi defied traditional norms to pursue acting. A graduate of Maharani College, Jaipur, she moved to Mumbai against societal expectations. “I want to inspire others in my community,” she said, crediting her father’s unwavering support in her journey to Bollywood.