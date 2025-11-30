- Home
Top Opener 2025 List: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's movie 'Tere Ishq Mein' has hit the theaters. The film made a solid amount on its opening day, but is it among the top opener films of 2025? Find out its first-day collection and the full report!
Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal is in the lead role in the film 'Chhaava'. This movie earned ₹33.10 crore at the box office on its opening day.
War 2
The film 'War 2' is second on this list. This movie earned ₹29 crore on its first day of release.
Sikandar
Salman Khan is in the lead role in the film 'Sikandar'. This movie collected ₹27.50 crore on its first day of release.
Housefull 5
The film 'Housefull 5' is fourth on this list. It earned ₹24.35 crore at the box office on its first day.
Thamma
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Thamm7a' collected ₹23.11 crore at the box office on its opening day.
Saiyaara
Ahan Panday and Anit Padda were seen in the lead roles in the film 'Saiyaara'. This movie earned ₹22 crore on its first day.
Raid 2
Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid 2' is in the seventh position on this list. It earned ₹19.71 crore on its first day.
Tere Ishq Mein
'Tere Ishq Mein' has been released. This film starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon collected ₹16.50 crore.
