Ranbir Kapoor To Sidharth Malhotra: 6 Bollywood actors who welcomed fatherhood post 40. Recently actor Randeep Hooda is set to become a father. Let's Check the full list here
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda's name is also on this list. Randeep is soon going to become a father at the age of 49.
Ranbir Kapoor
When Ranbir Kapoor was 40 years old, he became the father of his daughter Raha.
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra, who is 40, recently became a parent.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar became a father to his daughter Nitara at the age of 45. His daughter is currently 12 years old.
Rajkummar Rao
Popular Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao became a father to a baby girl at the age of 40.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan became a father to his younger son Jeh at the age of 50.
