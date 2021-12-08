  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Year in Search 2021: Jai Bhim, Shershaah most searched movies

    This year Google had shared the list of movies that had made it to the most-searched this year. It looks like even this year  Suriya’s Jai Bhim topped the list along with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah.

    Google Year in Search 2021: Jai Bhim, Shershaah most searched movies SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 8:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    2021 is ending soon. It was one of the toughest year as we all saw the second lockdown happening. The pandemic that hit the nation repeatedly made people lose their jobs. In this situation, even theatres were shut. Just like 2020 saw some of the big film releases digitally. Although this year Google had shared the list of movies that had made it to the most-searched this year. It looks like even this year  Suriya’s Jai Bhim topped the list. 

    Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah took the second position, and Salman Khan's  Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai took the third position. The other movies are Bell Bottom, Eternals, Master, Sooryavanshi, Godzilla vs Kong, Drishyam 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

    To note, director T J Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim is based on the struggle of an Irula woman Parvathi (played by Sengani) to get justice for her husband, who was arrested and tortured by police in a false case of theft. Suriya plays the protagonist, based on the communist lawyer-turned-judge, K Chandru.

    To talk about  Shershaah, the movie shows the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra, from his first posting in the Indian Army to his death in the Kargil War. The film has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani essaying the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Also read: Was Sidharth Malhotra's kiss with Kiara Advani in Shershaah his 'creative input'? Actor reacts
         

    Apart from this information other most searched celebrities were Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra, Natasha Dalal among the rest.  To talk about T J Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim it speaks about the issue of institutionalised discrimination. It is based on the struggling life of an Irula woman Parvathi essayed by Sengani. She wants justice for her husband who was arrested and tortured by the police force in a false case of robbery. Suriya essays the role of a protagonist. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, it was a starry day in Mumbai (photos)

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 8:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat no more: Anupam Kher to Sunny Deol and more celebs offer condolences RCB

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat no more: Anupam Kher to Sunny Deol and more celebs offer condolences

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: A grand reception in Mumbai on the cards? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: A grand reception in Mumbai on the cards?

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez a GOLD DIGGER? Read Kamaal R Khan tweets RCB

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez a ‘GOLD DIGGER’? Here's what Kamaal R Khan has to say (Read)

    Exclusive Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend place drb

    Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend’s place

    EXCLUSIVE Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Localites at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur irritated SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Localites at Clarks Amer hotel, Jaipur irritated

    Recent Stories

    CDS General Bipin Rawat, the straight-shooter who dared China, Pakistan

    CDS General Bipin Rawat, the straight-shooter who dared China, Pakistan

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs

    General Bipin Rawat's legacy will be carried on and strengthened Army Chief General Naravane

    'General Bipin Rawat's legacy will be carried on and strengthened'

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat no more: Anupam Kher to Sunny Deol and more celebs offer condolences RCB

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat no more: Anupam Kher to Sunny Deol and more celebs offer condolences

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: A grand reception in Mumbai on the cards? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: A grand reception in Mumbai on the cards?

    Recent Videos

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon