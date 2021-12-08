Google Year in Search 2021: Jai Bhim, Shershaah most searched movies

This year Google had shared the list of movies that had made it to the most-searched this year. It looks like even this year Suriya’s Jai Bhim topped the list along with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah.

2021 is ending soon. It was one of the toughest year as we all saw the second lockdown happening. The pandemic that hit the nation repeatedly made people lose their jobs. In this situation, even theatres were shut. Just like 2020 saw some of the big film releases digitally. Although this year Google had shared the list of movies that had made it to the most-searched this year. It looks like even this year Suriya’s Jai Bhim topped the list.

Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah took the second position, and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai took the third position. The other movies are Bell Bottom, Eternals, Master, Sooryavanshi, Godzilla vs Kong, Drishyam 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

To note, director T J Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim is based on the struggle of an Irula woman Parvathi (played by Sengani) to get justice for her husband, who was arrested and tortured by police in a false case of theft. Suriya plays the protagonist, based on the communist lawyer-turned-judge, K Chandru.

To talk about Shershaah, the movie shows the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra, from his first posting in the Indian Army to his death in the Kargil War. The film has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani essaying the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Also read: Was Sidharth Malhotra's kiss with Kiara Advani in Shershaah his 'creative input'? Actor reacts



Apart from this information other most searched celebrities were Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra, Natasha Dalal among the rest.