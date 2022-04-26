Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS kicks off 'Goal of the century' for sustainable world ahead of Qatar 2022

    First Published Apr 26, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

    Sensational K-Pop band, BTS, has joined Hyundai Motor's 'Goal of the century' campaign that calls for a united world for sustainability on the road to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The campaign also features legendary England footballer Steven Gerrard.

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide Twitter (L); Getty Images (R)

    In what has sparked massive excitement among BTS fans, the K-Pop band has joined Hyundai Motor's 'Goal of the century' campaign, which was officially launched on Earth Day (April 22) and will run through and beyond the Qatar World Cup 2022. Apart from BTS, legendary England and Liverpool footballer Steven Gerrard also features in the campaign that calls for a united world for sustainability.

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide Twitter

    As part of the campaign, Hyundai Worldwide released an audio-visual commercial on Tuesday featuring BTS members, and leader RM aka Kim Namjoon confirms the K-pop band's association with 'Team Century'.

    WATCH: BTS joins Hyundai's Team Century

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide Twitter

    "An exciting journey is ahead for this year's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and everybody is welcome o join Team Century. A united world for sustainability," RM said. "Are you in?" BTS members asked collectively.

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide Twitter

    "Teammates don't come bigger than this. It's official, BTS will now be playing for #TeamCentury, and along with their teammates, they will help us stand for a sustainable world. Are you ready to join, too?" wrote Hyundai Worldwide on Twitter after the release of the video appeal.

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide Twitter

    Following the release of this video, BTS fans expressed joy on seeing their favourite K-Pop band play for 'Team Century' for a sustainable world, with some even guessing if BTS would feature in the Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. The showpiece event will take place between November 21 to December 18.

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide Twitter

    Last week, Hyundai Motor released a manifesto film featuring Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as it kicked off its official association with FIFA for the Qatar World Cup 2022. The commercial sparked massive excitement among BTS fans as the narration was done by BTS' leader RM.

    WATCH: Hyundai x FIFA World Cup 2022™ | Goal of the Century (Narrated by BTS RM)

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide YouTube

    The ad, which also featured football jerseys with BTS on them, got fans of the K-Pop band cheering out loud in anticipation of what would come next.

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide YouTube

    RM can be heard narrating, "What makes a great goal? Is it the one that electrifies? The one that is too good to be true? That just steals our breath? The one that shakes the world with a thunderstorm of a thousand voices? The one that rewrites football history? Or is it a goal that is far greater than that?" in the video.

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide Twitter

    "The 'Goal of the Century' campaign aims to unite the world for sustainability, inspired by the pure value of team spirit and togetherness created by the universal love of football," said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor.

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide Twitter

    To drive the 'Goal of the Century' campaign, Hyundai Motor is introducing 'Team Century,' a newly formed group of ambassadors that will promote various environmental and social sustainability projects throughout 2022.

    Image Credit: Hyundai Worldwide Twitter

    Former England international Steven Gerrard will lead 'Team Century,' joined by BTS, Afghan refugee soccer player and Danish UNESCO ambassador Nadia Nadim, American fashion designer Jeremy Scott, contemporary Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, documentary photographer Nicky Woo, and Boston Dynamics' Spot® robot. In addition, Hyundai also plans to unveil four regional ambassadors in the months to come.

