    Brahmastra box office: Collections for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film drops for the third consecutive day

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    After making good earnings over the weekend, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has now been seeing a constant drop in collections.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has had a fantastic start at the box office. Even before the release, it was claimed that this film would make a huge profit and it is happening. It had a grand opening on the first day and the film also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its first weekend. The total collection of the film has been on an increase. However, for the last three days, the domestic collections of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-led film have been seeing a drop in the collections.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' made a splendid collection of Rs 36.42 crore on its first day itself. On the second day, there was a jump in the earnings and collected Rs 42.41 crore. Again, on Sunday, the movie collected Rs 45.66 crore.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    However, since Monday, Ayan Mukerji’s film has been seeing a drop in its collections. On Monday, the film collected Rs 16.5 crores, followed by Rs 12.68 crores on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the earnings of this film fell further. According to preliminary figures, the film collected around Rs 11 crore on its sixth day. With this, the total collection of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has gone up to Rs 164.67 crore.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Take a look at the film’s day-wise collection so far:

    First Friday: Rs 36.42 crore
    First Saturday: Rs 42.41 crore
    First Sunday: Rs 45.66 crore
    First Monday: Rs 16.5 crore
    First Tuesday: Rs 14.00 crore
    First Wednesday: Rs 11 crore (approx)
    Total collection: Rs 164.67 crore

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Since the weekend, there is a decline in the earnings of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'. But Ayan Mukerji's film is doing well in comparison to the rest of the Hindi cinema released in the past. However, the film's earnings may jump on the second weekend. It is being claimed that the collections have dropped because of weekdays as compared to the initial days, but with the second weekend nearly here, the collections may rise again.

