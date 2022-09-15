Brahmastra box office: Collections for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film drops for the third consecutive day

After making good earnings over the weekend, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has now been seeing a constant drop in collections.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has had a fantastic start at the box office. Even before the release, it was claimed that this film would make a huge profit and it is happening. It had a grand opening on the first day and the film also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its first weekend. The total collection of the film has been on an increase. However, for the last three days, the domestic collections of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-led film have been seeing a drop in the collections.

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' made a splendid collection of Rs 36.42 crore on its first day itself. On the second day, there was a jump in the earnings and collected Rs 42.41 crore. Again, on Sunday, the movie collected Rs 45.66 crore. ALSO READ: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Ayan Mukerji announces sequel; here’s when you can watch it in theatres

However, since Monday, Ayan Mukerji’s film has been seeing a drop in its collections. On Monday, the film collected Rs 16.5 crores, followed by Rs 12.68 crores on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the earnings of this film fell further. According to preliminary figures, the film collected around Rs 11 crore on its sixth day. With this, the total collection of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has gone up to Rs 164.67 crore. ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office: Collections for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer drop on Tuesday

Take a look at the film’s day-wise collection so far: First Friday: Rs 36.42 crore

First Saturday: Rs 42.41 crore

First Sunday: Rs 45.66 crore

First Monday: Rs 16.5 crore

First Tuesday: Rs 14.00 crore

First Wednesday: Rs 11 crore (approx)

Total collection: Rs 164.67 crore

