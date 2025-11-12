- Home
Following Mridul's ouster, supporters swarmed social media with posts reading, "No Mridul, no Bigg Boss." Many people have even stated that BB is biased and unjust this time around, following Abhishek Bajaj and now Mridul. They should present the prize to Gaurav Khanna or Amaal Mallik.
Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its conclusion, and with only a few weeks left, the creators have stepped up the game. In just one week, three competitors left the reality show. Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were evicted on Sunday evening, and fans are now surprised by a surprise midweek eviction.
BBTak reported, "Mridul Tiwari is EVICTED from the #BiggBoss19 house in a mid-week eviction twist through live audiences."
No Mridul no bigboss@THEMRIDUL7
According to reports, Gaurav Khanna was unhappy by the decision and became violent following Mridul's eviction.
kya hi shameless dost hai by god aur fir hana ko saanp bolte hai#biggboss19#bb19#FarrhanaBhatt
One wrote, "#BoycottBiggBoss Unfair eviction #Mridul."
Another angry viewer tweeted, "#BoycottBiggBoss #UnfairElimination #BiasedShow.."
Confidance dekh le Humari Bandi ka
Meanwhile, an older video of Farrhana Bhatt has gone popular. In the video, she is heard saying Amaal Mallik, "Yaad rakhna meri baat Amaal, is baar Mridul gira na nomination mein to nahi aayega wapas" (If Mridul falls into nominations this time, he won't come back).
Fans had previously deemed Abhishek's eviction harsh, but many now say Mridul's departure was the most unjust in Bigg Boss history. Several Twitter and Instagram fans have been tweeting #BoycottBiggBoss and calling out makers for unfair evictions throughout the weekend and this week.
Many people even suggested that BB hand out the trophy to either Amaal or Gaurav and finish the season right now.
In the forthcoming episode, fans will see another violent verbal argument, this time between Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar. In the promotional video, Amaal says, "Malti ji, aap agenda le ke aaye the, Tanya ko unmask karna."
This irritates Malti, who accuses Amaal of not comprehending Tanya's genuine nature. She then mocks Tanya for having a different attitude outside the house and claims that Tanya is unaware of the "S" in spirituality, referring to her as a materialistic person.
Tanya is outraged after the encounter and lashes out, calling Malti a "nonsense" person.