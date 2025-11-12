Image Credit : Social Media

One wrote, "#BoycottBiggBoss Unfair eviction #Mridul."

Another angry viewer tweeted, "#BoycottBiggBoss #UnfairElimination #BiasedShow.."

Confidance dekh le Humari Bandi ka

>>https://t.co/2TUzKZNh9g — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) November 10, 2025

Meanwhile, an older video of Farrhana Bhatt has gone popular. In the video, she is heard saying Amaal Mallik, "Yaad rakhna meri baat Amaal, is baar Mridul gira na nomination mein to nahi aayega wapas" (If Mridul falls into nominations this time, he won't come back).

Fans had previously deemed Abhishek's eviction harsh, but many now say Mridul's departure was the most unjust in Bigg Boss history. Several Twitter and Instagram fans have been tweeting #BoycottBiggBoss and calling out makers for unfair evictions throughout the weekend and this week.

Many people even suggested that BB hand out the trophy to either Amaal or Gaurav and finish the season right now.