Bigg Boss 19: Finale Approaches, Fans Speculate Who Will Make It to the Season’s Top 5 - Check Here
Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale. One by one, contestants are being evicted, leaving nine in the house. Four more will exit, setting the stage for an intense battle among the top five.
Drama Unleashed
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 has become a favorite in households everywhere. From day one, contestants sparked chaos, clashed with rivals, and created unforgettable moments, keeping viewers hooked with nonstop entertainment, making the show a must-watch reality TV spectacle across the nation.
Finale Confirmed:
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 was rumored to be extended due to its massive popularity. However, the makers clarified that the grand finale will take place as scheduled on December 7, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the conclusion.
Mid-Week Eviction:
Bigg Boss 19 started with 10 contestants, but media reports confirm that Mridul Tiwari was evicted in a mid-week elimination. Following his exit, only nine contestants remain in the house, continuing the drama and intense competition.
Remaining Contestants
After Mridul Tiwari’s eviction, nine contestants remain in the Bigg Boss 19 house: Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik, Farhana Bhatt, Kunicka Sadanand, Pranit More, Malti Chahar, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha, and Gaurav Khanna. Four more will be eliminated before the grand finale on December 7.
Top Contenders
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate audiences as the finale approaches. Reports suggest Kunicka Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik, and Pranit More are strong contenders to make it to the coveted top five.
Eliminations Update
Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24, 2025, with Salman Khan introducing 16 contestants into the house. Since then, seven members have been evicted, narrowing down the competition as the finale draws closer.
Wild Card Entries
Bigg Boss 19 began with 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, and others. Later, two wild card contestants, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar, entered the house, adding more excitement and twists to the competition.