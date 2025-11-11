Image Credit : abhishek bajaj instagram

Bigg Boss 19 is quickly nearing its much-anticipated grand finale, and the tension in the house only grows. In an unexpected surprise, the reality show eliminated not one, but two candidates: Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri.

Abhishek's departure has outraged viewers, who have questioned the producers' decision and even criticised the program for its prejudices. Many fans are now hoping to see the actor return to the show as a wild card.

Reacting to his fans’ wish to see him back on the show, Abhishek told Filmygyan, “Wild card mein daal sakte hai. Mujhe to jeet ke aana hai aur mein trophy jeetna chahta tha tabhi jaan laga rakhi thi maine. (They can send me as a wild card. I want to win, and I wanted to lift the trophy, hence I put everything into it)."