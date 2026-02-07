Box Office Clash: Vadh 2 vs Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain — Day 1 Collection Compared
With no major releases hitting theatres this Friday, two films managed to grab attention at the box office. Crime thriller Vadh 2 and rom-com Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run showed modest opening day collections.
According to trade reports, the Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer 'Vadh 2' earned about ₹50 lakh on its first day. The film's budget isn't high, yet its opening is very slow.
'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain - Fun on the Run' had an even slower start than 'Vadh 2'. It earned about ₹25 lakh on its first day, which is half of what 'Vadh 2' made.
'Vadh 2' is a sequel to the 2022 film 'Vadh', written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Besides Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, it also features other prominent actors.
Based on the 2015 TV show, 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run' is directed by Shashikant Bali. It stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, and more.
'Vadh 2' was made by Luv Films with a budget of about ₹10 crore. 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run' has a similar budget of around ₹8-10 crore.
