Get Your Holi Groove On: Top 15 Bollywood Songs to Celebrate Holi 2026 in Style
Holi isn’t complete without Bollywood beats! Planning to dance this Holi 2026? We’ve rounded up 15 amazing Holi songs that will get everyone grooving and make your celebration an absolute hit.
1. Rang Barse
Amitabh Bachchan sang this iconic song from the 1981 film 'Silsila'. His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, wrote the lyrics. The song features Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.
2. Holi Ke Din
This song from the 1975 film 'Sholay' is picturised on Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar gave their voices to it. Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics for this classic.
3. Holi Khele Raghuveera
Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sukhwinder Singh sang this Holi special for the 2003 film 'Baghban'. Sameer penned the lyrics, and it features Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and other artists.
4. Balam Pichkari
This song from the 2013 film 'Balam Pichkari' features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Shalmali Kholgade and Vishal Dadlani sang it, and Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics.
5. Soni-Soni
Anand Bakshi wrote this song for the 2000 film 'Mohabbatein', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and other artists. A whole team of singers including Udit Narayan, Sonali Bhatawdekar, Ishaan Dev, Pratha Majumdar, Jaspinder Narula, Udbhav Ohja, Shweta Pandit, and Manohar Shetty lent their voices.
6. Neela Peela Hara Gulabi
This song is from the 1976 movie 'Aap Beeti' and is picturised on Hema Malini and other artists. Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics, and Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey, and Mahendra Kapoor sang it.
7. Ang Se Ang Lagana
This song from the 1993 film 'Darr' features Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, and Shah Rukh Khan. Vinod Rathod, Alka Yagnik, Sudesh Bhosle, and Devaki Pandit sang it. Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics.
8. Lahu Munh Lag Gaya
This track is from the 2013 film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela'. Shail Hada and Osman Mir sang it. The song, featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has lyrics by Siddharth-Garima.
9. Badri Ki Dulhania
Shabbir Ahmed wrote this song for the 2017 film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, and Ikka gave their voices to it.
11. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar
This song from the 2019 film 'War' features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Kumaar wrote the lyrics, and Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal sang it.
11. C'est La Vie
This song from the 2005 film 'Dil Jo Bhi Kahe' features Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Sharma, and Bhumika Chawla. Sudesh Bhosle, Vaishali Samant, Gayatri, and Prashant sang it, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
12. Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat
This song is from the 1959 film 'Navrang'. Chitalkar, Mahendra Kapoor, and Asha Bhosle sang it. Bharat Vyas wrote the lyrics.
13. Jogi Ji Re Dheere-Dheere
This song from the 1982 film 'Nadiya Ke Paar' features Sachin and Sadhana Singh. Ravindra Jain wrote the lyrics, and Chandrani Mukherjee, Hemlata, and Jaspal Singh sang it.
14. Panwadi
Jalraaj wrote the lyrics for this song. Khesari Lal Yadav, Masoom Sharma, Dev Negi, Pritam, Nikita Gandhi, and Akasa sang it. The song from the 2025 film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and other artists.
15. Holi Aayi Re
Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics for this song. This track, sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, is from the 1984 film 'Mashaal' and features Anil Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Anil Kapoor, and Waheeda Rehman.
