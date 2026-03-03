Amitabh Bachchan sang this iconic song from the 1981 film 'Silsila'. His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, wrote the lyrics. The song features Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.

2. Holi Ke Din

This song from the 1975 film 'Sholay' is picturised on Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar gave their voices to it. Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics for this classic.

3. Holi Khele Raghuveera

Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sukhwinder Singh sang this Holi special for the 2003 film 'Baghban'. Sameer penned the lyrics, and it features Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and other artists.