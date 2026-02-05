- Home
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is struggling at the box office in its second week, failing to touch the ₹5 crore mark on Day 14 as initial audience interest fades and theatre footfalls drop sharply.
How much did Border 2 earn on its 14th day?
According to trade tracking site sacnilk.com, on its 14th day (second Thursday), 'Border 2' collected about ₹1.28 lakh by 4 PM. This was its worst day since release.
How much did 'Border 2' earn in its second week?
Talking about the second week's earnings, 'Border 2' collected over ₹76 crore. The film's earnings from the second Friday to Thursday were as follows:-
- Second Friday: ₹12.53 crore
- Second Saturday: ₹20.17 crore
- Second Sunday: ₹24.22 crore
- Second Monday: ₹6.52 crore
- Second Tuesday: ₹6.69 crore
- Second Wednesday: ₹4.88 crore
- Second Thursday: ₹1.28 lakh (by 4 PM)
Total second week collection: ₹76 crore+
What is the total collection of 'Border 2'?
The war drama 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, has earned over ₹321 crore so far. The film had collected ₹244.97 crore of this in its opening week alone.
'Border 2' surpasses Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'
In terms of domestic earnings, Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Released on July 17, 2015, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' had a lifetime earning of ₹320.34 crore.
'Border 2' crosses ₹435 crore at the worldwide box office
Worldwide, 'Border 2' has grossed over ₹436 crore, surpassing 'Simmba', '3 Idiots', 'Brahmastra', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and 'Chennai Express' in the ₹400 crore club.
