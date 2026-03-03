- Home
The whole country is in full Holi mode! From fans to celebrities, everyone is drenched in vibrant colours. Bollywood stars like Javed Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha have already kicked off their festive celebrations.
Sonakshi Sinha and Urvashi Rautela Celebrate Holi
Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Urvashi Rautela were spotted enjoying Holi with rang and gulal. They were fully immersed in the festive spirit, playing with colours and spreading joy, capturing the lively essence of India’s festival of colours.
Soha Ali Khan and Daughter Join the Fun
Soha Ali Khan had a delightful time playing Holi with her daughter. Covered in vibrant colours, she posed for a few memorable pictures with her little one, sharing the joy of the festival with family while keeping the celebrations fun and lively.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Festive Mood
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar was spotted enjoying Holi with full enthusiasm. His wife, Shabana Azmi, joined him, and the couple playfully applied colours on each other. Their cheerful celebrations reflected the warmth and spirit of togetherness the festival brings.
Neha Dhupia Celebrates With Friends and Family
Actress Neha Dhupia was seen having a fun-filled Holi with her friends and children. She played with vibrant colours, danced, and enjoyed every moment of the festivities, showing her cheerful side and celebrating the festival with full energy.
Randeep Hooda Shares Holi Moments on Instagram
Randeep Hooda celebrated Holi with his wife, family, and friends in full enthusiasm. He shared glimpses of the celebration on his Instagram, capturing fun moments with colours flying everywhere, spreading festive joy to fans online.
Divya Dutta and Mannara Chopra Join Holi Fun
Divya Dutta and Mannara Chopra were spotted celebrating Holi together. The two actresses had a lively and energetic time, playing with colours and enjoying the festive mood, showing fans how Bollywood stars celebrate India’s vibrant festival of colours.
Urmila Matondkar Gets Playful With Photographers
Urmila Matondkar fully embraced the Holi spirit while posing for photographers. She playfully threw colours at the cameras and posed with a cheerful smile, spreading happiness and showcasing her playful side during the joyous festival.
