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Border 2 to Peaky Blinders: Netflix Top 10 Trending Movies List Sees Major Shake-Up This Week
Netflix’s Top 10 has seen a major shake-up as Sunny Deol’s Border 2 storms the charts after its OTT release, while Dhurandhar drops from its long-held top position.
The film Border 2
Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty's film 'Border 2' just started streaming on Netflix. It has knocked 'Dhurandhar' off its perch to claim the number one position and is now the top trending movie.
The film Dhurandhar
While Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' is creating a storm in theatres, his other film 'Dhurandhar' is a big hit on Netflix. The movie is now trending at the number two spot on the platform.
The film Made in Korea
The film 'Made in Korea' is also winning hearts. This movie, starring Priyanka Arul Mohan, is currently trending at number three on Netflix.
The film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Cillian Murphy's film 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' is also getting a lot of love from viewers. The movie is trending at the number four position on Netflix.
The film With Love
Abhishan Jivinth and Anaswara Rajan's film 'With Love' has been a solid performer on Netflix for a few weeks now. It is holding its ground, trending at number five.
The film War Machine
The Hollywood action-thriller 'War Machine' is a science fiction film. It stars Alan Ritchson, Stephan James, Dennis Quaid, and Jay Courtney in lead roles and is trending at number six on Netflix.
The film Funky
The Telugu film 'Funky' features Naresh, VTV Ganesh, and Eswari Rao in the main roles. This movie is at number seven on Netflix. Rounding out the list are 'Anora' at number eight, 'Raazi' at number nine, and 'Jolly LLB 3' at number ten.
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