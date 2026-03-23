- Home
- Entertainment
- O Romeo to Kaattaan: Latest OTT Releases This Week You Should Add to Your Watchlist
O Romeo to Kaattaan: Latest OTT Releases This Week You Should Add to Your Watchlist
From O Romeo to Kaattaan, this week’s OTT lineup brings a mix of drama, action, and romance, offering plenty of fresh releases across platforms for viewers looking to binge-watch something new and exciting.
OTT this week's big releases
This week, various OTT platforms are releasing a great mix of movies and web series. The lineup includes everything from films starring Shahid Kapoor to shows with Vijay Sethupathi.
Inside Season 3
The reality series 'Inside Season 3', created by the Sidemen, launches on Netflix on March 23. In the show, ten content creators are locked in a house. They will face different challenges to save a prize money of 1 million pounds.
Read More: Emergency to Tejas: Kangana Ranaut’s Last 5 Films and Their Box Office Performance
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
The second season of the American web series 'Daredevil: Born Again' is based on the Marvel Comics character. You can watch it on JioHotstar from March 24. The series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Krysten Ritter in lead roles.
Heartbreak High Season 3
'Heartbreak High's' third and final season starts streaming on Netflix from March 25. The story will show the graduation of Hartley High School students and a devastating revenge plot, along with its consequences.
Film O Romeo
Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal's film 'O Romeo' is now coming to OTT after its run in theatres. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video from March 27.
Detective Hole
'Detective Hole' is a Norwegian crime drama streaming series. It stars Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman, Pia Tjelta, Kelli Gale, and Eili Harboe in lead roles. You can watch it on Netflix from March 26.
Web Series Kaattaan
Vijay Sethupathi's crime thriller 'Kaattaan' also features Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, and VJ Parvathy in lead roles. It's a murder mystery series that you can watch on JioHotstar from March 27.
Also Watch
53 Sundays - March 27 (Netflix)
BTS: The Return - March 27 (Netflix)
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties Season 6 - March 27 (Netflix)
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.