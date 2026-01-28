- Home
Diljit Dosanjh discusses his thoughts on his portrayal as Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2 and shares his favourite memories from the film Border.
Diljit Dosanjh, who portrays IAF officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2, has spoken about his recollections of Border. J. P. Dutta wrote, produced, and directed the war film Border, which was released in 1997. It was set during the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict.
In a sentimental video, Diljit discussed the film following the release of Border 2. "Shor bahut tha ki Border aayi hai. Matlab poore desh mein shor tha ki Border aayi hai. Tab gharwale theatre mein jaane bhi nahi dete the. Humare paas koi aise paise bhi nahi the, ki hum theatre mein dekhein. Maine phir TV par dekhi thi, border aayi thi.
Toh hum wait kar rahe the — kab aayegi or kab dekhenge. Do-teen baar dekhi hai maine Border; kyunki yeh ek aisi film hai, mujhe lagta hai humare desh ki film hai. Aur lagbhag sabne dekhi hai; isliye iska bahut shor tha."
He recalled recollections of the film's release and continued, "Mujhe yaad hai, humare mohalle mein ek banda dekh kar aaya tha." Usne bataya tha ki matlab bahut log pleasure kar rahe the, movie ka kamaal ka mahaul tha theatre mein. Toh uski baatein sunkar main bahut excited ho gaya thi ki jab bhi TV pe aayega, main zaroor dekhunga.
I mainly watch TV. Bhaji, abhi jo meri feeling hai na; woh yeh hai ki jo Bhagwan de raha hai, main le raha hoon. Main aapko laayak nahi samajhta iske ki is film ka hissa ban paoon. "Lekin jo bhi Bhagwan de raha, uska shukr hai."
The singer-actor also stated that he is honoured to have a role in the film. "Nirmal ji Singh Sekhon ji ke shukr hai ki unhone mujhe yeh mauka diya aur allow kiya ki main unka kirdaar kar sakoon. Main isko thoda alag tareeke se sochta hai. Woh shayad sabke samajh mein na aaye; isliye main rehne deta hoon."
Day 4 proved to be a major changer for the picture. Border 2 earned Rs 56 crore at the box office on Monday, its highest total to date, thanks to the Republic Day vacation and strong word of mouth. The powerful performance emphasises the film's great emotional connection with general viewers, particularly during the patriotic holiday season.
