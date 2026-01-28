Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol Starrer Movie Collects THIS Much
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol’s Border 2 stunned the box office with a record-breaking Republic Day Monday, but the celebration was short-lived. Day 5 witnessed a sharp fall in collections, raising questions about its long-term run
Record opening weekend followed by a sudden midweek crash
Border 2 began its theatrical journey with strong momentum. The war drama opened to impressive numbers on Friday and continued climbing through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday recorded steady growth, showing solid audience interest. The film reached its peak on Monday, helped by the Republic Day holiday, delivering the highest Monday collection ever for a Hindi film.
However, the extended holiday advantage ended on Tuesday. With regular working days returning, collections dropped sharply. Early trade estimates suggest a fall of over 65 percent compared to Monday. Despite crossing nearly 200 crore in five days, the steep decline signaled that the holiday-driven surge was the key force behind the record figures rather than sustained weekday demand.
Fails to rank among top first-Tuesday performers
When compared with other films’ first Tuesday collections, Border 2 did not secure a top-tier position. Several mid-budget and smaller films managed stronger Tuesday earnings in the past, placing Border 2 outside the top twenty films in this category.
While the film still posted respectable numbers for a weekday, the drop stood out because it followed a historic Monday. Trade analysts believe the film’s box office curve is correcting after an artificially inflated holiday run. It now faces the real test of audience retention through the rest of the week.
Comparison with Gadar 2 highlights the difference in box office trajectory
Inevitably, Border 2 is being compared with Sunny Deol’s career-defining blockbuster Gadar 2. While Border 2 posted a record Monday, Gadar 2 had a stronger opening day and displayed a different midweek pattern.
Gadar 2 experienced a holiday-driven Tuesday surge during Independence Day, which pushed its five-day total significantly higher than Border 2’s current tally. In contrast, Border 2 peaked on Monday and then dipped sharply on Tuesday. This difference underlines how crucial holiday placement and sustained word of mouth are in shaping long-term box office performance.
