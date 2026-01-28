Border 2 began its theatrical journey with strong momentum. The war drama opened to impressive numbers on Friday and continued climbing through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday recorded steady growth, showing solid audience interest. The film reached its peak on Monday, helped by the Republic Day holiday, delivering the highest Monday collection ever for a Hindi film.

However, the extended holiday advantage ended on Tuesday. With regular working days returning, collections dropped sharply. Early trade estimates suggest a fall of over 65 percent compared to Monday. Despite crossing nearly 200 crore in five days, the steep decline signaled that the holiday-driven surge was the key force behind the record figures rather than sustained weekday demand.