Sunny Deol starrer Border 2 has had a fantastic opening weekend. The film has recovered 70% of its total cost in just 4 days. It has also become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film on Republic Day
Sunny Deol's Border 2 broke Pathaan's record
Previously, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' was the highest-grossing film on Republic Day, collecting ₹70.50 crore in India. Meanwhile, Border 2 earned ₹63.59 crore on Republic Day, its fourth day of release.
Border 2 earned ₹193.48 crore in 4 days
In 4 days, 'Border 2's' total box office collection in India was ₹193.48 crore net. The film's total budget is ₹275 crore. In 4 days, the makers have recovered 70.35% of the film's total cost.
How much more is needed to be called a superhit
To get the success tag, Border 2 still needs another ₹81.52 crore. Its net gross in India is ₹228.30 crore. With no major films releasing soon, a big drop in its earnings is unlikely.
Broke all 2025 films' opening weekend records
Not just that, Anurag Singh's directorial Border 2 has broken every opening weekend record of 2025. Sunny Deol's film scored a better debut weekend than War 2 (₹179.25 cr), Dhurandhar (₹106.5 cr), and Chhava (₹121.43 cr).
How Border 2's earnings were in 4 days
Talking about the day-wise box office collection in India, Border 2 collected ₹32.10 crore on the first day, ₹35 crore on the second, ₹57.20 crore on the third, and ₹63.59 crore on the fourth day.
Sunny Deol as Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh
In the film, Sunny Deol plays the role of Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler. The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.
