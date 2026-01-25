Border 2 Storms Box Office, Beats 6 of Sunny Deol’s Biggest Hits in Just 2 Days
Border 2 has taken the box office by storm since its Friday release, minting massive collections within just two days and reportedly outperforming the lifetime earnings of six of Sunny Deol’s biggest blockbuster films.
Sunny Deol's film Border 2
Sunny Deol's film Border 2 released on Jan 23. In 2 days, it grossed ₹65.50 crore at the Indian box office, becoming his fourth highest-earning film.
Film Yamla Pagla Deewana
Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) earned ₹55 crore. Border 2 beat its lifetime collection in just two days.
Film Border
Sunny Deol's 1997 hit, Border, is one of his top-grossing films, earning a net of ₹39.45 crore in India. Border 2 has already surpassed this amount.
Film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013) made ₹36.8 crore at the Indian box office. The newly released Border 2 has easily surpassed its earnings.
Film Singh Saab The Great
Released in 2013, Sunny Deol's Singh Saab The Great had a net business of ₹36 crore. Border 2 earned more than this in its first two days.
Film The Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy
Border 2 also beat the earnings of Sunny Deol's 2003 film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. That movie had earned a net of ₹26.22 crore in India.
Film Indian
The 2001 film Indian is another of Sunny's top earners, with a net of ₹24.21 crore. Border 2 has raced past this figure as well.
