Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues its strong box office run, riding high on positive reviews and powerful word of mouth. After an impressive opening, the film recorded noticeable growth in earnings on day two.
Border 2 Day 2 Collection
According to a report from the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com, 'Border 2' maintained a strong hold at the box office on its second day. On Saturday, the film collected about ₹36.7 crore.
Total two-day collection of 'Border 2'
The film's two-day total is over ₹66.7 crore. It's projected to cross ₹100 crore in its first weekend.
'Border 2' is faster than 'Dhurandhar'
In terms of box office speed, it's initially earning more than the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar'. 'Dhurandhar' collected ₹28 crore on its first day and ₹32 crore on its second.
'Border 2' becomes a top-grossing film of 2026
'Border 2' is now 2026's second highest-grossing film in just two days, beating 'Ikkis' (₹31.5 crore lifetime).
'Border 2' surpasses 'Border's' lifetime collection
In just two days, 'Border 2' surpassed the lifetime collection of its prequel, 'Border' (₹39.46 crore). After Saturday's final numbers, it became Sunny Deol's 4th highest-grossing film.
