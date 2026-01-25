Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' witnessed a 26.46% jump on Day 2, earning Rs 40.59 crore. The war drama's total collection reached Rs 72.69 crore in two days, driven by strong word of mouth, and is heading for a big extended weekend.

Actor Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' has maintained its strong momentum at the box office, recording an impressive rise in collections on Day 2. After a solid opening on Friday, January 23, the war drama picked up speed on Saturday, driven by strong word of mouth from moviegoers across the country. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a growth of 26.46 per cent on its second day, minting Rs 40.59 crore. The multi-starrer war drama, which opened to great numbers on Friday with a collection of Rs 32.10 crore, has now taken its two-day total to Rs 72.69 crore in India's net business. The film is now heading towards a big extended weekend, with Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday expected to bring in even higher numbers.

Strong Weekend Performance

🔥 WORD OF MOUTH TAKES OVER 🔥 100 NOT OUT *TODAY* 🔥 180 CR [+/-] EXTENDED WEEKEND ON THE CARDS Riding on super-strong word of mouth, #Border2 registered a fantastic 26.46% growth on Saturday, strengthening its boxoffice run. The film is all set to hit the ₹ 💯 cr milestone… pic.twitter.com/6CpU01PmKF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2026

According to Adarsh, the strong public response seems to have helped the film perform very well in mass circuits, where several theatres are running near full capacity. Even in big cities like Mumbai, where the film had a lukewarm start on Friday, footfalls improved significantly on Saturday.

About the Film

The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. (ANI)