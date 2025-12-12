Sunny Deol’s much-awaited film Border 2 is creating massive buzz, with new updates thrilling fans daily. Now, an exciting revelation has confirmed the exact day and date when the film’s teaser will finally drop.

Sunny Deol’s much-awaited war-action drama Border 2 is one of the most discussed films in Bollywood right now. The makers have been steadily building excitement by releasing frequent updates, and the latest development has taken fan anticipation to a new level. Along with unveiling a powerful new poster, the team has officially announced the date and time of the film’s teaser release. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 New Poster Unveiled

A high-impact new poster of Border 2 has been released, showcasing Sunny Deol with co-stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. All four actors appear in intense battlefield avatars, setting the tone for a massive war drama. The background features fighter jets raining fire from the sky, while soldiers on the ground aim their weapons, creating a gripping wartime atmosphere.

Varun Dhawan shared the poster on Instagram, captioning it:

“The spirit of Vijay Diwas, the memory of the 1971 victory, and the grandest teaser launch of the year, all together!”

He also confirmed that the teaser of #Border2 will release on December 16 at 1:30 PM, adding to the ongoing excitement. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing goosebumps and saying they can't wait for the film.

Border 2 Teaser Release Date and Time

The much-awaited teaser of Border 2 will be unveiled on December 16, marking Vijay Diwas, the day India celebrates its 1971 victory. The teaser launch is scheduled for 1:30 PM.

According to Bollywood Hungama, after the digital release, the teaser will also be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, which arrives in theatres on December 19—ensuring massive visibility. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, director Anurag Singh, and producer Bhushan Kumar are expected to attend the premiere event. Meanwhile, the film’s iconic emotional track “Sandese Aate Hain” will be released around Christmas.

Border 2 Cast & Production

Border 2 is the sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 war classic Border, a film still cherished by audiences. The sequel is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The star-studded cast includes:

Sunny Deol Varun Dhawan Diljit Dosanjh Ahan Shetty Mona Singh Sonam Bajwa Medha Rana