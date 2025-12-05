The teaser for Sunny Deol's much-awaited film Border 2 is set to be released on December 16, Vijay Diwas. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film will also feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty alongside Sunny

Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch Border 2, one of Sunny Deol's most anticipated films. The makers are bringing Border 2 to once again evoke the spirit and emotion of patriotism among the people. Let us inform you, the first part of the film was tremendous, and since then, there has been a demand for its sequel. Now the sequel, Border 2, is ready. It is being said that the film's shooting is also almost complete. The makers have planned to release its teaser and have also shared the date. Hearing this news has doubled the excitement of the fans.

When will Sunny Deol's Border 2 teaser be released

According to a Saknilk report, the teaser for Sunny Deol's Border 2 will be released on December 16. Let us inform you that December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas in India. Therefore, the makers felt this was the right time to release the Border 2 teaser. After this news, people's excitement has increased even more. Let us tell you, Border 2 is going to be very special. Sunny will once again be seen fighting the enemies. This time, he is going to create a blast with his new team. Along with action and emotion, patriotism will also be seen in the film. The film will feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles alongside Sunny. Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Ram are also with them. The movie will be released in theaters worldwide on January 23, 2026, on the occasion of Republic Day. It is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2, the sequel to Border

Let us inform you that director JP Dutta's film Border was released in 1997. This film created a stir at the box office as soon as it was released. The film was based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Raakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajeev Goswami in lead roles. Made on a budget of 12 crores, this film did a business of 66.70 crores. Border 2 is the sequel to this film.