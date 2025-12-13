Akshay Kumar shares a witty 'Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya' reply to a fan's joke about him 'giving' Akshaye Khanna to Bollywood via 'Tees Maar Khan'. The fun banter comes as Khanna earns praise for his performance in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar'.

Akshay Kumar's Witty Comeback

Amid the growing buzz around Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar', actor Akshay Kumar has dropped his quick-witted response to humorous content on social media. A fan jokingly thanked Akshay Kumar for "giving an amazing actor" as Akshaye Khanna, referencing his role in their 2010 film, 'Tees Maar Khan'. "Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor," the fan wrote, along with a popular scene from the Farah Khan directorial. Akshay, who never misses a chance for a playful comeback, replied with his trademark humour, leaving fans in splits.

Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai…kabhi ghamand nahi kiya 😜 https://t.co/9uBi3fgA9w — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2025

"Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai...kabhi ghamand nahi kiya," he wrote.

'Dhurandhar' Earns High Praise

The fun banter comes at a time when 'Dhurandhar' has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Akshay too dropped his share of praises and wrote, "Watched Dhurandhar and I'm blown away. What a gripping tale and you've simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I'm so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves."

Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms . We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2025

The film has been lauded for its gripping storyline and stellar performances from actors Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.

Akshaye Khanna's Performance Lauded

Akshaye Khanna has been specifically drawing praise, with fans showering him with compliments for a powerful performance as Rehman Dakait. Khanna's portrayal has been described as one of the highlights of the film, reaffirming his reputation as one of Bollywood's versatile actors.

Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar' has also received high praise from the film fraternity, with many hailing it across social media platforms. Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar, among others, led the line of applause.

About 'Dhurandhar'

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

