Ivanna Ortiz, 35, faces 14 felony counts, including attempted murder, for a shooting near Rihanna's Beverly Hills home. Prosecutors called the act 'willful, deliberate, and premeditated', and Ortiz could face life in prison if convicted.

The woman accused of opening fire near singer Rihanna's residence in Beverly Hills appears to be facing serious charges that could send her to prison for life if she is convicted. According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE magazine, Ivanna Ortiz, 35, has been charged with 14 felony counts, including attempted murder, following an alleged shooting incident near Rihanna's residence. Prosecutors say the act was "willful, deliberate, and premeditated."

The complaint also states that Ortiz faces 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. If found guilty on all charges, she could face life in state prison. Her arraignment is scheduled for March 25.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

District Attorney Vows Full Prosecution

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J Hochman strongly condemned the incident, warning that such acts of violence will not be tolerated. In a press release about the case, he said, "Opening fire in any populated neighbourhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk, and will be fully prosecuted."

"Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons," he added.

Legal Proceedings and Representation

Ortiz appeared in court on Tuesday with her lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford. Bradford initially entered a not guilty plea on her behalf but later withdrew it until the official arraignment later this month.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Public Defender's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that the office has been assigned to represent Ortiz. The spokesperson said the case is still pending before the court and that they cannot comment on the allegations at this time. "Our office has been appointed to represent Ivanna Ortiz, who has been charged in connection with an alleged shooting incident near the residence of Rihanna," said the spokesperson. "Because this matter is pending before the court, our office cannot comment on the allegations at this time," the spokesperson continued. "As in every case, we will work to ensure that our client receives the full protections guaranteed under the Constitution."

Details of the Shooting Incident

During a press conference on Tuesday, PEOPLE reported that Hochman confirmed the property involved in the incident belongs to Rihanna. The singer lives there with her partner A$AP Rocky and their three children: sons RZA and Riot, and their baby daughter Rocki.

Prosecutors claim Ortiz drove up to the front of the house and fired a semiautomatic weapon multiple times at the property. At the time of the incident, eight people were inside the house, including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, their children, Rihanna's mother, and two employees. Ortiz is also accused of firing at a neighbouring house where two people were present, which contributed to the number of felony charges against her.

Neither Rihanna nor her representatives has responded publicly to the incident so far. (ANI)