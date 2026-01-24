Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh share how 'Border 2' was conceived after 'Gadar 2's success. Singh reveals his initial hesitation, while Kumar discusses casting Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in the war drama.

The Conception of 'Border 2'

As 'Border 2' makes waves at the box office, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh spoke to ANI about the film, sharing insights into how the idea for the project was conceived and brought to fruition.

Recalling the origin of the project, Anurag Singh said the concept emerged unexpectedly during a discussion with Bhushan Kumar about another film. "One day, Bhushan ji suddenly said that if I do this, I can do 'Border'. I was surprised because it is such an iconic film with a legacy," Singh told ANI.

He added that he was initially hesitant to take on the responsibility, noting that the original film carried a fixed emotional and cinematic framework. Anurag said 'Border' carried a fixed emotional and cinematic framework, leaving little room for deviation. "Every director wants to do a film in his own way, but with 'Border,' the formula is set. Aap zyada idhar udhar ja nahi sakte ( You can't go back and forth)," he said.

He added that Bhushan Kumar convinced him by assuring complete creative and logistical support. "He promised that whatever I needed, budget, actors, execution, he would support me, and he stayed true to his word," Singh said.

Producer's Perspective on Inception

Producer Bhushan Kumar said the idea of 'Border 2' gained momentum after the success of 'Gadar 2'. "When 'Gadar' came back and became such a big hit, we immediately felt that 'Border', which is an even bigger brand, should be made," he said.

Bhushan Kumar noted that producers Nidhi Dutta and JP Dutta had been considering Border 2 for several years. "The intention was always there, but the right thought and execution were not falling into place," he said.

He added that while JP Dutta was initially expected to direct the film, health-related constraints led to the search for a new director. Speaking about choosing Anurag Singh, Bhushan Kumar said discussions between them had been ongoing for years. "When I mentioned 'Border' to him, he said it was a huge responsibility and asked for time. Later, I told him, 'It's my guarantee, you will get full creative freedom,'" he said.

Casting the Ensemble

Bhushan Kumar said Sunny Deol's presence was non-negotiable. "Without Sunny sir, this film cannot be made," he said, adding that for the "character of Sekhon (Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon) we thought of Diljit Dosanjh. So, there, with that, we had a lot of back-and-forth. Diljit also wanted to play the role. So, while making the setup, Diljit came, and Varun also came. We got a very good connection with Ahan Shetty because of Sunil sir, who was in 'Border'. So, according to that, the whole film was made."

Production and Filming Challenges

Singh spoke about the extensive shoot, which lasted nearly 140 days, praising the team for delivering the project on schedule despite challenges. "There are many directors who would say this is not possible on such a date, but he delivered," he said.

Recreating an Iconic Soundtrack

The producer also addressed the challenge of recreating iconic songs from the original Border, including 'Sandese Aate Hain'. "Recreating an immortal song requires courage. We were clear that the soul of the song must remain intact," he said, adding that the team retained original voices while incorporating new singers to respectfully present it to a new generation.

Anurag Singh said lyricist Manoj Muntashir and composer Mithoon ensured that the recreated song matched the emotional depth of the original. "If even one element goes wrong, the song doesn't land," he said.

A Collaboration Built on Trust

Both Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Singh emphasised that mutual trust and creative freedom were central to the project. "A director gives his best only when he feels he is working in his own house, with freedom and support," Singh said, adding that this synergy would continue in future collaborations.

Box Office Success and Opening Day Collections

The film, starring Sunny Deol in the lead, hit theatres across India on Friday, January 23, and early numbers indicate it has had a flying start on Day 1. The figure places Border 2 as the biggest opener of 2026 so far, also matching the box-office collection of last year's Chhaava (Rs 33.10 crore).

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has recorded one of the biggest openings in recent times. He also mentioned that the war drama has collected Rs 32.10 crore net in India on its opening day.

As per Adarsh, the film has performed well in mass belts and single screens, while urban centres saw a better turnout as the day went on. Business in parts of North India was affected by heavy rain, but strong word of mouth is expected to push numbers higher over the weekend and the Republic Day holiday.

About the Film

'Border 2' is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and shows how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. The film brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. (ANI)