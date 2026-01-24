Border 2 Day 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol's Film Set For This Collection; Read On
Border 2 released on January 23, is so high that its advance bookings are happening at a breakneck pace. It has seen tremendous growth compared to the first day. Find out about 'Border 2's' second-day advance bookings
How many tickets were sold for 'Border 2's' second day
According to a Koimoi report, about 4.68 lakh tickets for 'Border 2' were sold in advance for the second day. Of these, 1.91 lakh tickets were booked in national cinema chains, including 1 lakh at PVR, 65,000 at INOX, and 26,000 at Cinepolis.
How much did 'Border 2' earn from advance bookings on the second day?
'Border 2' earned about ₹15.34 crore on its second day from advance bookings, a 22.72% increase from the first day's ₹12.5 crore. The film is directed by Anurag Singh.
'Border 2' could have a bumper earning on Saturday
The same report also claims that on the second day after release, Saturday, 'Border 2's' earnings could cross the ₹40 crore mark. On its first day, the film earned ₹30 crore at the domestic box office.
Border 2 Day 1 Worldwide Collection
'Border 2's' first-day worldwide gross was about ₹41 crore, including ₹5 crore from overseas. The film's gross collection in India was ₹36 crore.
What is the budget of Border 2?
Produced by J.P. Films and T-Series, 'Border 2' has a budget of around ₹275 crore. Directed by Anurag Singh, it stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.