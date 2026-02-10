Sunny Deol-led Border 2 added approximately ₹1.85 crore net on Day 18, marking the film’s lowest single-day collection so far. The earnings reflected a sharp decline of nearly 74% compared to Day 17. With this, the film’s total domestic collection stands at around ₹311.60 crore net.

While the film continues to remain among the top performers of the year, it is still trailing behind Saiyaara, which has already crossed the ₹329 crore mark. The steep Monday drop highlights the film’s dependence on weekend footfall and indicates slowing audience turnout during weekdays.