Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues its theatrical run but has witnessed significant slowdown in collections on Day 18. Despite entering the ₹300 crore club, the war drama is struggling to maintain weekday momentum
Day 18 Collections See Sharp Drop Despite ₹300 Crore Milestone
Sunny Deol-led Border 2 added approximately ₹1.85 crore net on Day 18, marking the film’s lowest single-day collection so far. The earnings reflected a sharp decline of nearly 74% compared to Day 17. With this, the film’s total domestic collection stands at around ₹311.60 crore net.
While the film continues to remain among the top performers of the year, it is still trailing behind Saiyaara, which has already crossed the ₹329 crore mark. The steep Monday drop highlights the film’s dependence on weekend footfall and indicates slowing audience turnout during weekdays.
Week-Wise Performance Shows Strong Start but Gradual Correction
Border 2 enjoyed a blockbuster opening after its Republic Day 2026 release, collecting ₹224.25 crore in its first week. The film recorded massive footfall during its opening weekend and maintained decent momentum through Monday. However, collections began declining steadily from the first Tuesday onward.
During its second week, the film saw a noticeable correction, collecting ₹70.15 crore, nearly 69% lower than its opening week. The decline was partly attributed to earlier competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Even though the film showed signs of recovery during the third weekend, weekday numbers have continued to fluctuate. Despite the slowdown, the film has successfully entered the prestigious ₹300 crore club.
Reduced Occupancy and Show Count Reflect Declining Footfall
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 7.34% on Day 18. Morning shows opened weak at 4.49%, while afternoon and evening shows showed slight improvement at 8.12% and 7.89%, respectively. Night shows performed relatively better with 8.84% occupancy.
The drop in audience turnout has also resulted in a significant reduction in show counts across major cities. Delhi NCR shows fell from 1,208 to 637 within a week, while Mumbai screenings reduced from 617 to 290. Similar cuts were seen in Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Smaller markets such as Surat, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Jaipur, and Lucknow also witnessed considerable reductions, indicating waning theatrical demand.
