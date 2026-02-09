Border 2 witnessed a noticeable slowdown during the working days of its third week, but the weekend reversed that trend decisively. The film earned Rs 2.85 crore on Day 15, jumped to Rs 5.25 crore on Day 16, and further climbed to Rs 6.59 crore on Day 17, as per early estimates.

With this recovery, the Sunny Deol-led war drama has taken its total India nett collection to Rs 309.09 crore. The film is currently playing across 84,985 shows nationwide, while its domestic gross has touched Rs 361.94 crore, highlighting its sustained theatrical pull.