Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has found fresh fire at the box office. After a brief weekday dip, the war epic surged over the weekend, crossing Rs 309 crore in India and overtaking several all-time Hindi blockbusters
Weekend surge pushes Border 2 past Rs 309 crore
Border 2 witnessed a noticeable slowdown during the working days of its third week, but the weekend reversed that trend decisively. The film earned Rs 2.85 crore on Day 15, jumped to Rs 5.25 crore on Day 16, and further climbed to Rs 6.59 crore on Day 17, as per early estimates.
With this recovery, the Sunny Deol-led war drama has taken its total India nett collection to Rs 309.09 crore. The film is currently playing across 84,985 shows nationwide, while its domestic gross has touched Rs 361.94 crore, highlighting its sustained theatrical pull.
Border 2 overtakes Sultan, Dhoom 3 and Padmaavat
The steady rise has helped Border 2 outpace some of Hindi cinema’s biggest commercial successes. The film has now crossed the lifetime India collections of Dhoom 3 (Rs 290 crore), Sultan (Rs 300 crore), and Padmaavat (Rs 303 crore).
With momentum still intact, Border 2 is closing in on War (Rs 318 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320 crore). If the current trend continues, the film could soon enter an even more elite box office bracket.
1971 war setting and Sunny Deol’s return strike a chord
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 draws inspiration from real incidents of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, showcasing coordinated operations by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The patriotic theme and emotional storytelling have resonated strongly with audiences.
The film marks Sunny Deol’s return to a military role and also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and serves as a sequel to the 1997 classic Border.
