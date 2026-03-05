Who Is Meha Patel? Meet Axar Patel’s Wife, Entrepreneur and Nutritionist
Here's a deeper look at Meha Patel's profession, personal life, and relationship with the Indian cricketer. Meet Meha, she was achildhood friend of India cricketer, now happily married
Axar Patel, an Indian cricket all-rounder, is recognised for his cool demeanour on the pitch and match-winning exploits. Away from cricket, the famous player lives with his wife, Meha Patel, who has a successful profession in the health and wellness field. Meha has become a well-known figure among cricket fans, having worked as a professional nutritionist and assisting Axar in his cricketing career.
Who is Meha Patel?
Meha Patel is a trained dietitian, nutritionist, and businesswoman who works in the health and wellness industry. She promotes healthy living and balanced meals to help people reach their fitness and nutrition goals.
Key facts about Meha Patel
Professionally trained nutritionist and dietitian
Also works as an entrepreneur in the wellness sector.
Known for her interests in fitness, health, and lifestyle management. maintains a rather secluded life despite her husband's prominence.
Unlike many famous wives, Meha strives to balance her career and personal lives while avoiding unwanted media attention.
Life away from the spotlight
Despite being married to a well-known international cricketer, Meha Patel remains relatively anonymous. She focuses on her professional job and personal hobbies, only sometimes appearing with Axar at big family occasions or festivities.
What makes Meha stand apart.
A strong emphasis on health, nutrition, and exercise.
maintains a low-profile lifestyle.
Supports Axar Patel's cricket career while establishing her own professional identity.
Her calm demeanour and commitment to wellbeing reflect a balanced lifestyle that compliments her busy employment as a professional athlete.
A Helpful Partner on Axar Patel's Journey
Many great athletes have a supporting partner who keeps them grounded, and Meha Patel fulfils that role in Axar Patel's life. As Axar develops into one of India's dependable all-rounders, Meha remains a vital element of his personal support network.
Meha Patel's experience, from managing her career as a dietitian to embracing parenthood, exemplifies a balance of professional ambition and family values. Together, the pair is building a life full of love, support, and new milestones.
Axar Patel and Meha Patel's romance began long before they married. The pair apparently dated for several years before choosing to take their relationship to a new level.
In January 2023, the pair married in a stunning wedding ceremony in Gujarat. The wedding drew the attention of cricket fans and the media, with various images and videos of the festivities becoming viral online.
Love Story with Axar Patel
Highlights of their wedding
Wedding took place in Gujarat in January 2023
Attended by family members, close friends and a few cricket personalities
Traditional Gujarati rituals were followed during the ceremony
Since their marriage, the couple has often shared glimpses of their happy moments together on social media.
In 2024, Axar Patel and Meha Patel gave fans a happy update when they revealed that they were expecting their first child. The cricketer announced the news with a lovely social media video, which instantly acquired popularity among supporters.
Pregnancy Announcement and Growing Families
Important Family Update
The couple announced Meha's pregnancy in 2024.
The announcement was communicated via a unique video on social media.
Fans and fellow cricket players praised the pair. The news marked an exciting new chapter in their personal lives, and many admirers congratulated the pair.
