Meha Patel is a trained dietitian, nutritionist, and businesswoman who works in the health and wellness industry. She promotes healthy living and balanced meals to help people reach their fitness and nutrition goals.

Key facts about Meha Patel

Professionally trained nutritionist and dietitian

Also works as an entrepreneur in the wellness sector.

Known for her interests in fitness, health, and lifestyle management. maintains a rather secluded life despite her husband's prominence.

Unlike many famous wives, Meha strives to balance her career and personal lives while avoiding unwanted media attention.