Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has officially entered the Rs 300 crore net club in India, collecting approximately Rs 301.50 crore by Day 16. The film earned around Rs 4.25 crore on its sixteenth day, marking a significant achievement for the war drama. The milestone places the film among the highest-grossing Hindi films of recent times and ahead of several major releases this year. However, it remains just short of overtaking the lifetime collections of films like Padmaavat, showing how closely it is competing with established blockbusters.