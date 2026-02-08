- Home
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Border 2 continues its impressive theatrical run, crossing the Rs 300 crore milestone despite slowing weekday earnings. The war drama remains a crowd favourite, proving its staying power and commercial dominance
Border 2 crosses 300 crore milestone
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has officially entered the Rs 300 crore net club in India, collecting approximately Rs 301.50 crore by Day 16. The film earned around Rs 4.25 crore on its sixteenth day, marking a significant achievement for the war drama. The milestone places the film among the highest-grossing Hindi films of recent times and ahead of several major releases this year. However, it remains just short of overtaking the lifetime collections of films like Padmaavat, showing how closely it is competing with established blockbusters.
Strong opening and steady theatrical momentum
Released on January 23, 2026, Border 2 benefited from a strong Republic Day weekend and collected about Rs 224.25 crore in its opening week. While weekday collections saw a noticeable drop later, the film maintained momentum by adding roughly Rs 70.15 crore in its second week. Trade observers note that sustaining audience interest into the third week is a strong indicator of long-term success, especially for a genre that typically relies heavily on initial patriotic appeal and star power.
Strong regional demand and career milestone for Sunny Deol
The film continues to perform well in key Hindi-speaking regions, with Delhi NCR leading show counts, followed by Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Day 16 occupancy stood at nearly 15.88 percent, with evening and night shows drawing better attendance. The film has also become a major career highlight for Sunny Deol, emerging as his second-biggest box office success. Backed by patriotic storytelling, high-voltage action and performances by Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, the film continues to attract viewers despite increasing competition from new releases.
